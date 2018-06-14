ARNOS VALE BASKETBALL RESULTS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Calliaqua United advanced to the semi-finals of the Arnos Vale Basketball Championship last night after winning their Quarter-final matches at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force defeated MAVE-RICKS 58-54. Nimroy La Borde scored 25 points for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, while Winston Peters converted 26 points for MAVE-RICKS.

Calliaqua United had the better of Blue Chip with a 60-55 victory in last evening’s second match. Otis Hector with 30 points was the leading scorer for Calliaqua United. Lemus Christopher converted 10 points for Blue Chip.

This afternoon, Petit Bordel will play against Bequia United at 6:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related