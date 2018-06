MR KAMARLI MICHAEL SHANE JAMES of Liberty Lodge and Kingstown Park died on Wednesday June 6th at the age of 31. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 23rd at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. The viewing and tributes begin at 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related