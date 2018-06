MISS GWENETTE HENRY formerly of Sandy Bay died in New York on Wednesday June 13th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Thursday June 21st at the Kings Highway United Methodist Church. The service begins at 6:30 pm. Burial will be on Friday June 22nd at the Canarsie Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.







