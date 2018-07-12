VINCY MAS SOCA MONARCH RESULTS

Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper is still celebrating after capturing the Soca Monarch title for the tenth time.

Hooper successfully defended his crown with his rendition of Amen, during the Finals at the Victoria Park.

Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle had to settle for second place with his song “Soca Defenders” and there was a tie for third spot, which was shared by Antonio ‘Small Circle’ Edwards with his hit Eggplant and Shane ‘Hypa 4000’ Husbands with Top Man Certified.

Fimber ‘Fimba’ Jardine is the new Ragga Soca Monarch here. He performed his popular song ‘Funky Business’ to beat last year’s Winner Hance John into second place, with Déjà vu.

Third place went to Jamalie ‘L-Pank’ Stapleton with his rendition ‘Whole Night”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related