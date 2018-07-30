CANOUAN PAGENT RESULTS

Miss Northern Grenadines -Tamara Woodley walked away with the title of Miss Rural SVG following the pageant which took place on Canouan last night. Ms. Woodley won the Best eveningwear and best interview categories.

Miss Central Leeward- Jaylicia Bellingy was first runner up. She won the Best Evening Wear category and was also adjudged Miss Photogenic. Second runner up was Miss Windward -Sabrina Browne who won the best talent category.

The other contestants were Miss North Leeward – Akeacia Harry, Miss South Leeward – Jenneila Thomas, Miss Southern Grenadines – Berneshia Daniel and Miss St George’s – Glenette Peters.







