HERO CPL T20 CRICKET RESULTS

The Barbados Tridents lost back-to-back matches over the weekend in the Hero Caribbean Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown Barbados.

On Saturday, they lost by 6 wickets with 7 balls remaining to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The scores: Barbados Tridents 146 for 7 off 20-overs; Jason Holder 54, Shai Hope 26; Ben Cutting 2 for 18, Anton DEV-CICH 2 for 25, the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 148 for 6 off 18.5-overs; Brandon King 60, Devon Thomas 32, Ben Cutting 29 not out; Mohammad Irfan 2 wickets for 1 run.

In an earlier match on Saturday, Jamaica Tallawahs beat St. Lucia Stars by 21 runs.

The scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 204 for 5 off 20-overs; Rovman Powell 64, Johnson Charles 34, Kennar Lewis 33, David Miller 32 not out; Kesrick Williams 3 for 34, St. Lucia Stars 183 for 8 off 20-overs; Kieron Pollard 46, Lendl Simmons 45, David Warner 42; Andre Russell 2 for 15, Oshane Thomas 2 for 27..

Last night, TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders beat Barbados Tridents by 4 wickets with 21 balls remaining in their second match.

The scores: Barbados Tridents 128 for 8 off 20-overs; Shai Hope 42, Nicolas Pooran 34, Jason Holder 30; Fawad Ahmed 2 for 13, Dwayne Bravo 2 for 23, Khary Pierre 2 for 29, TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders 130 for 4 off 16.3-overs; Brendon McCullum 66, Denesh Ramdin 20; Mohammad Irfan 2 for 24. The Championship will continue tomorrow in St. Kitts and Nevis.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related