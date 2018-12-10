VINLEC NL T20 CRICKET FINAL RESULTS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force beat Ajuba of Spring Village by 3 wickets with 30 balls remaining yesterday at the Cumberland Playing Field to win the VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Title.

The scores: Ajuba of Spring Village 114 for 9 off 20-overs; Christroy John 45; Darius Martin 3 for 14.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 115 for 7 off 15-overs.







