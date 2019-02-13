The Government of Japan is providing four million US dollars in grant aid for several projects here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce says the funds will be used for the provision of equipment and other aid for small and medium sized enterprise development.



According to the Media Release, the Ministry of Health; the National Emergency Management Office {NEMO}; the SVG Coastguard; the Police Force and the Buildings, Roads and Bridges Authority {BRAGSA} are the beneficiaries of the Japan Grant Aid.

An official handing over ceremony for the Grant Aid will be held at the NEMO Office, from one this afternoon and will be aired live on NBC Radio.

Japanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Tatsuo Hirayama, is expected to attend the ceremony.

St. Vincent and the Grenadine and Japan established Diplomatic Relations since 1980.







