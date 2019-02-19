Eight Brownie Guides will compete in the Annual Althea Commissiong Brownie Public Speaking Competition slated for this week Thursday at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Level Gardens from 3:30 in the afternoon.

The Girl Guides Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines says the purpose of the competition is to empower Brownie Guides and enable them to develop self-confidence, a creative imagination, empathy, and maturity in interpersonal skills.

The topic for this year’s competition is “Imagine that you are a Head teacher, what skills do you think you will need to be a good leader for your school.”

The participants in Thursday’s competition are:

Casque Quow from the 1st Barrouallie Brownie Pack; Alexa Mason from the 1st Calliaqua Brownie Pack; Kizanique Jack from the 1st Langley Park Brownie Pack; Ashantae Walters from the No. 6 Kingstown Anglican Brownie Pack; Jadea Abbey from the No.22 St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Brownie Pack; Rachael Smart from the No. 25 Kingstown Preparatory School Brownie Pack; Kasumi Baptiste from the Sion Hill Brownie Pack; and Jaide Andrews from the Tourama Government Brownie Pack.

The judges in the competition are Mrs. Athalie Soleyn, Deputy Headmistress of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School, Ms. Kimsha Williams, founder of Learning for Living and Mr. Odion Marc Hillocks, graduate teacher and youth leader at the Emmanuel High School in Mesopotamia.

The Public Speaking Competition is being to coincide with the 105th anniversary since the start of Girl Guiding in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and World Thinking Day which will be observed on February 22nd, under the theme “Leadership”.

On World Thinking Day, the Bim Bims, Brownie Guides, Girl Guides, Ranger Guides, Young Leaders and Guiders of the Association will have the Thinking Day Parade starting at 1:30 pm from the Peace Memorial Hall to the Kingstown Methodist Church. The parade will climax with an afternoon of inspiration, talent and awards at the Kingstown Methodist Church from 2:30 in the afternoon.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related