NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

This afternoon, In the FLOW National Netball Championships, X-Ceed Sports Club will meet JDS Success Radio Netters (1), in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division 5:00 at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, and National Properties will oppose French Verandah X-Ceed Sports Club in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division at 5:45.

Last Saturday, Combined Schools defeated YAMM Dynamic Girls 31-12 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and North Leeward Stars won by default from Nice Radio Clinchers in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related