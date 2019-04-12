C and W Construction Star Girls defeated Irie Travel Vets 24-20 yesterday afternoon, in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In yesterday’s other match, French Verandah X-Ceed defeated Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports Club 58-34, in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

At the same venue this afternoon, at 5:00, SVG General Services Maple will meet Combined Schools in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, then at 6:00 in the evening, Nice Radio Clinchers will play against Grant Thornton Future Stars in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.







