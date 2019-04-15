The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to work towards improving the delivery of Health care to Vincentians.



And, as part of this thrust, the Buccament Polyclinic will be officially opened this afternoon.

The Polyclinic was constructed by Franco Construction Limited at a cost of $4.4 million EC , under the Modernization of the Health Sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Project.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to deliver the feature address at this afternoon’s opening ceremony.

Addresses will also come from Minister of Health – Luke Browne; Health Planner – David Latchman and a representative from the European Union.

This afternoon’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:30, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







