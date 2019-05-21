MATHS RESULTS

The Kingstown Preparatory School is still celebrating, after taking the top spot in the National Primary Schools Math Quiz, following the Finals last week.

Kai Francis claimed the title for the Kingstown Preparatory School, with Sky Johnson of the Fairhall Government School taking the second spot, and Andre Quamina of the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School third.

The National Primary Schools Math Quiz, was organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Hodder Education

The Ministry of Education said the competition targeted students of Grade 5, giving them an opportunity to showcase their capabilities in Math and to develop a love for the subject.







