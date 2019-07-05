MINISTER MCKIE AND FINAL DAYS OF CARNIVAL

Minister of Culture Cecil Mckie has commended the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) for a initiative it has put in place to have many more Washrooms around Capital Kingstown for the final days of Vincy Mas 2019.

He made this statement during press briefing which was hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) to update the nation on the progress of Vincy Mas 2019.

Minister Mckie said keeping the capital clean is very important and the advent of more washroom facilities the city will assist when patrons want to relieve themselves while having fun.

The Minister of Culture said there is an exciting package of events going into the final five days of Vincy Mas 2019 and said he is delighted with the progress of the festival thus far and he is appealing to everyone to Rev up the engine of hospitality that Vincentians are known for.

He said this evening will see the EVO 4.2 show which is organized by the CDC and a number of other high quality events taking place for the rest of Carnival.

Minister Mckie is encouraging to food vendors to ensure that they provide food of the highest quality to carnival patrons and is appealing to Vincentians to be on their best behavior for the remainder of Vincy Mas 2019.







