POLICE SUMMER PROGRAMS

The 2019 Summer Programmes hosted by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will be officially launched today at a Media briefing.

This year’s programmes, will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of National Security, with the theme: Stimulating and Nurturing Young Minds During Summer Time.

The Media Briefing will be held at the Police Conference Room from ten this morning.

Presentations will be made by the Co-ordinators of the Police Band Summer Program, the Coast Guard Summer Program, the Pan against Crime Summer Program, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Summer Outreach Program and the Police Youth Clubs Summer Program.

The Co-ordinators will outline the goals, objectives and content of the programs.







