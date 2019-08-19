MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

System Three/Central Kingstown Combined won the Knock-out Title of the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships with a 4-1 victory over Enhams at the Cane End Playing Field, on Sunday.

The goals for System Three/Central Kingstown Combined were scored by Desbon Lavia, Zadaan Simmons, Carlan Joseph, and Javid Sutherland, while Kevin Webb registered the goal for Enhams.

Earlier, Carierre beat Richland Park 5-1 in the last preliminary match in the Under-16 Championship.







