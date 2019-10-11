SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET

The SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will continue tomorrow and Sunday.

Tomorrow afternoon, at 1:30, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters will meet Kirk Da Silva La Croix Masters at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The four matches on Sunday are scheduled to start at 1:30, in the afternoon. Mustique Company Masters will play against General Hardware Pastures Masters at the Mustique Playing Field, while Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters will meet Sion Hill Masters at the Cumberland Playing Field, and North East Masters will oppose A. R and D Trucking Ptani Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field. North Windward Masters will then play against DIGICEL/Cato’s Heavy Equipment Glamorgan Masters at the London Playing Field, in Sandy Bay.







