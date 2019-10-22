MEN PARTICIPATE IN FATHERHOOD SEMINAR

The Project Men 2020 organization will be hosting a Fatherhood Seminar next month, in collaboration with the Global organization, The World Needs A Father.

The seminar is slated for November 12th to the 16th, at the Vinsave Child Development Centre in Kingstown.

Co-ordinator of Project Men 2020, Conroy Huggins said fatherlessness continues to be a major challenge in the society, as children are growing up without father figures.

He said the upcoming Fatherhood Seminar will be a Training program for Leaders who will teach other fathers and males in the society.

Mr. Huggins said the session will be addressed by several regional and international speakers.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related