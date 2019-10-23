POLICE DEATHS

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Harold Morgan, a 65 year old resident of Prospect, whose body was discovered along the rocky area in the vicinity of the beach at Shrewsbury, Prospect.

Police said according to investigations, the body of Morgan was discovered unresponsive about at 8:40 a.m. yesterday. No foul play is suspected. However, a Post Mortem Examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the cause of death

The Police are therefore soliciting the assistance of the general public in providing any information that would assist with the investigations.

And, Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Dennis Richards, a 27 year old Labourer of Villa on Monday.

Police said they responded to reports of gunshots in the Villa area and discovered Richards lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about his body. He was subsequently rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A Post Mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

The Police are soliciting information that will aid with the arrest and prosecution of the offender(s). Persons can contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crime at 456-1339 or the Officer in charge at the South-Central Division at 45-84200 or any Police Station/Officer

All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

