SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club moved into the semi-finals, while four other teams secured qualifiers spots when the first round of the French Verandah National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Football Championship ended yesterday at Victoria Park.

The RSVG Police Youth Club won Zone “B” of the first round with a comfortable 3-1 win over defending champions Year One Technical and Vocational.

Two goals from Daniel Patrick and an own goal made up the Police Youth Club’s tally, while Aeron Collis converted for Year One Technical.

Year (2) Technical and Vocational and the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines advanced to the qualifiers with a 2-2 draw. Zadaan Simmons and an own goal accounted for the two goals for Year Two Technical, while Gabez and Maurize Emmanuel netted for the American University of SVG.

Jebelles Youth then romped to a 7-nil thumping of All Saints Medical, to take another qualifier spot. Javah Audain, Jimmel Lewis, Randell Thomas, Kamal Griffith, Colin John, Antonio Charles and Trezine Dasouza all got on the scorecard for Jebelles Youth.

Match Day (7) on Friday 1st November will feature the two qualifiers, from which the last two semi-finalists will be derived. At 2:00, in qualifier one, Year Two Technical and Vocational will take on Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies, after which at 3:45, qualifier two will see the American University of SVG clashing with Je Belles Youth. Both games will be at the Victoria Park.







