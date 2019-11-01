Republic Financial Holdings Limited today began operations here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after purchasing the banking operations of Scotiabank.

The Bank said while the name of the Bank as changed, upon entering the Republic Bank branch, customers will be greeted by the same staff.

The Bank said while some product names will be changed, the processes and fee structures will remain unchanged and services that were provided to customers in the past will continue to be available at the Bank.

The Republic Bank, led by Country Manager Sterl Lyons, will offer a broader range of innovative products and services in the future.

Scotiabank operations in Anguilla, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Maarten were also sold to Republic Financial Holdings Limited.

Republic Bank is a bank and financial service provider in Trinidad and Tobago.







