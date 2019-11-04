A Business Symposium will be held later today, as part of activities to commemorate Financial Information Month.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank in collaboration with its Financial Information Month (FIM) partners will host the Business Symposium at the NIS Conference Facility.

Topics to be addressed include Preparing for Uncertainty –

Financial Tools to Help protect everyone and Protecting your Finances – the Role of the Financial Services Authority.

The session will begin at five this afternoon with the theme “Plan for Uncertainty – Make Insurance a Priority”.

Financial Information Month is a Regional Financial, Economic, Business and Entrepreneurial Education Campaign executed in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related