Hill 16 outplayed Pride and Joy Under-16 beating them 8-nil, in Group “B” of the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

Deomaji Samuel scored three goals, with a goal each by JODI-NIN-HO Sawyers, Curdis Oliver, Keeno Matthews, Joshua Lucas and Mikey Francis.

This afternoon, at 4:30, Flicks WA-KAN-DA will clash with Hand In Hand in another Group “B” match also at the Richland Park Oval.







