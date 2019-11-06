PM ACTP MEETING

Several issues were discussed at a meeting yesterday between Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, and a delegation that is currently in the State as part of the homecoming of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Parrot, Amazona Guildingii.

The delegation from the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots, headed by Mr. Matin Guth, arrived on Monday to deliver three parrots to the Ministry of Agriculture that were part of the ex-situ breeding program.

The national birds were received at a reception ceremony, held at the Argyle International Airport on Monday night.

Speaking at Cabinet Room yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves thanked the German based Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots, for its assistance that forms part of a comprehensive conservation program.

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Parrot Amazona Guildingii is endemic to this country and has an approximate population of 850-900 birds in the wild that remains threatened by natural and anthropogenic factors.

It is with this in mind that the Government embarked on the comprehensive conservation program that included ex-situ breeding with those populations maintained outside of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Ceasar, other officials from his ministry and a film crew from the British Broadcasting cooperation (BBC).







