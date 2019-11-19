FRANCIS KINGSTOWN CLEANUP

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be spending 1.7 million dollars to carry out extensive work in Capital Kingstown.

This was disclosed by Minister Transport and Works; Local Government and Urban Development, Julian Francis.

He was delivering an address at a ceremony yesterday to launch activities to commemorate 122 years anniversary of the Kingstown Board.

Minister Francis also said additional accommodation will be made available for Vendors, through this project.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related