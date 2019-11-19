IMD MENS SYMPOSIUM

International Men’s Day is being observed today under the theme “Making a Difference for Men and Boys“.

And, to commemorate the day, the Gender Affairs Division within the Ministry of National Mobilization, will be hosting a Men’s Symposium at the Methodist Church Hal.

The Symposium will focus on the theme “Men and Masculinity Shattering the Social Expectations of a Man and Success”.

The Symposium will include addresses from Minister of National Mobilization – Frederick Stephenson; Coordinator of Gender Affairs – LaFleur Quammie and Methodist Minister – Reverend Adolph Davis.

The feature address will be delivered by Coordinator of Project Men 2020 – Conroy Huggins.

The Men’s Symposium will begin at five this afternoon at the Methodist

Church Hall.







