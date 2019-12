The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Otis Jack Football Cup will open at Victoria Park in Kingstown today with two matches.

This afternoon, at 5:00, Georgetown Secondary School will meet Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, and will be followed at 7:00 in the evening, by the match between Central Leeward Secondary School and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club.







