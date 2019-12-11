TBPO SOFTBALL CRICKET

Hard Hitters, Simple Boys, Challengers, and Sion Hill Tallawahs won matches in the national Lottery Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field, last weekend.

In the Super 16, Hard Hitters defeated Gomea Bombers by 4 wickets.

The scores: Gomea Bombers 140-5 off 20 overs (Bernard Bushay 34 not out), Hard Hitters 145-6 off 16.3 overs (Erwin Williams 85 not out, Andy Bacchus 4-35).

Gairy Construction Simple Boys beat Nice Radio Clinchers by 3 wickets.

The scores: Nice Radio Clinchers 74 off 15.1 overs (Okieph Andrews 33, Keneal Skinner 3-26), Gairy Construction Simple Boys 75-7 off 16 overs).

In the quarter finals, Challengers defeated Curtis King Stallionz by 5 wickets.

The scores: Curtis King Stallionz 99 off 18.5 overs (Kendall Payne 3-11), Challengers 101-5 off 16.2 overs (Britnol Scott 44 not out).

Sion Hill Tallawahs beat Owia Young Strikers by 13 runs.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 126-4 off 20 overs (Shamic Roberts 32 not out, Desroy lavia 3 for 38), Owia Young Strikers 113-8 off 20 overs (Rohan Lavia 40, Hoyte 3 for 18).

The other two quarter final matches will be played on Saturday.







