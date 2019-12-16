NURSES RECRUITMENT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Second Phase of Recruitment of Registered Nurses from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Kingdom will be conducted early in the New Year.

The Ministry says Recruiters from Global Learners Program of Health Education England will return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in January 2020 to carry out the recruitment exercise.

The Ministry is urging interested individuals to submit a Curriculum Vitae and a copy of a valid Nursing license to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by December 20, 2019.

The Ministry is also advising that only twenty five slots remain available.

Interested individuals can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce at telephone number 456-2067.







