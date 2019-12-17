STEPHENSON CONSULTATION

Minister of Social Development Frederick Stephenson has called on Vincentians to help promote a zero tolerance approach to violence against women and girls.

Minister Stephenson made the call, as he delivered remarks at a stakeholder consultation hosted by the Ministry last week.

The forum was held, as part of a comprehensive review being carried out, of sexual offences provisions in the Criminal Code of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Stephenson said a multi-sectoral approach is necessary to tackle sexual violence.

The Ministry of Social Development is receiving technical assistance from the Human Dignity Trust (HDT) in its review of the sexual offences provisions in the Criminal Code.

As part of the project, recommendations are being developed for reform, to ensure the alignment with international good practices and Human Rights principles.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related