HAIROUN/NLA NE FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the quarter-finals of the Village Championship of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Diamonds defeated Langley Park 2-nil at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, yesterday afternoon. Julan Sayers netted both goals for Diamonds.

The last quarter-final fixture in the Club Division will be played at 4:15, this afternoon between Awesome FC and SV United also at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

The Club Division Final is slated for Sunday 19th January, while the Championship is scheduled to climax on Sunday 2nd February with the Grand Finale and Closing Ceremony.







