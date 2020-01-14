UN RETREAT

International delegates will be gathering here this week for a United Nations Security Council Retreat, to be co-hosted by St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Kuwait.

The event will be held from January 17th to 19th, 2020, and will focus on the operations of the United Nations Security Council.

At the start of the month, St. Vincent and the Grenadines took up its seat as a Non-Permanent Member of the Council, having been elected in June last year as the smallest country to ever serve on the Council,.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was one of five new members elected to the United Nations Security Council. The other four are Estonia, Niger, Tunisia and Vietnam.

The 15-member Security Council has five permanent members: China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States. Ten non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

The Council is charged with maintaining international peace and security.

A Welcome Reception will be held for the delegates attending the Retreat. It will take place at the Prime Minister’s Residence from 7:30 p.m. on Friday.







