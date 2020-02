MR OSWALD PRESTON MC-KNEE better known as OSSIE of St. Michael, Barbados formerly of Redemption Sharpes died on Wednesday 12th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Thursday February 27th at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Eagle Hall, St. Michael, Barbados. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Barbados.







