MR FREDERICK FRANKLYN better known as FREDERICK JOHN, JOHN, IRON TOLA and SLEDGE of O’Car Reform, Bequia formerly of Dascent Cottage, Old Montrose died on Wednesday February 12th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 7th at the Open Bible Standard Church, Dascent Cottage. The Body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. For Persons from Bequia who wish to attend the Service, transportation will be provided from the Grenadines Wharf at 2pm to the Church and Back at the Wharf.

MR FREDERICK FRANKLYN







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related