MARCH PARLIAMENT

A stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves last night, was taken to Parliament today for approval.

The Order Paper also includes a presentation of the Annual Report on Trafficking in Persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

There will also be the first reading of the Consumer Protection Bill which will be done by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade, Sir Louis Straker.

There are also eleven questions from the Opposition for oral answers, listed for today’s Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at ten this morning and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







