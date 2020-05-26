Numerous entities express interest in purchasing the Vincy Primer League VPL T-10

Vice President of Cricket West Indies and President St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association Dr. Kishore Shallow says a number of entities have expressed interest in purchasing the The Vincy Primer League VPL T10 franchise.

The VPL T-10 series is the first Cricket Tournament to be hosted globally since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dr. Shallow says if all goes according to plan the The Vincy Primer League will be made an annual tournament.

Dr. Shallow also expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders who contributed to the tournament a reality.

