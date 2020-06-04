The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has decentralized its operations

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said it has decentralized its operations, to facilitate persons who may wish to access assistance from programmes being offered by the Ministry, through the National Stimulus Package.

Word of this came from Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar as he discussed the issue on Radio, on the weekend.

Minister Caesar said persons can access the application forms and other information in their communities.

Minister Caesar said information on the stimulus package is now available at several locations across the country







