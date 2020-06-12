A Resolution calling on Parliament to approve the regulations relating to Patient Access to Medicinal Cannabis, is among matters listed to be dealt with, at a meeting of the House of Assembly, slated for next week.

The Resolution will be moved by Minister of Agriculture, forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar.

The Order Paper also includes a Private Members Motion on the Covid 19 Pandemic, and the Management of the Economic and Social Consequences of the Pandemic, to be moved by Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday.

Three Bills are also listed to receive their first reading at next week’s sitting: The Modern Parliament and Modern Court House Projects Loan Authorisation Bill 2020; The Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean Bill 2020; and The Friendly Societies Bill 2020.

A Select Committee Report on the Consumer Protection Bill 2020 is also expected to be presented.

There are also 18 questions listed for oral answers from the Oppositon and one for a written answer.

Next week’s sitting of Parliament is slated for Thursday June 18th at 10am







