More funds have been allocated to support less fortunate Vincentians who have been adversely affected by the Covid 19 pandemic

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government will be using 10-million dollars from the Climate Resilience Fund to support less fortunate Vincentians who have been adversely affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Speaking on NBC’s Face for Face programme yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves said the Fund, which was established some two years ago, now has close to 32-million dollars.

The Prime Minister also disclosed that the government has also put aside funds in the event of any major damage from storms during the hurricane season.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related