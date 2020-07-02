Band Master for the SVG Police Force Band, Station Sergeant Vaughn Miller, said the Police Band Apprentice Programme is intended to strengthen the human resource capacity of the Police Band.

Station Sergeant Miller was addressing a ceremony yesterday for the third series of enrollment in the Police Band Apprentice Programme at the Old Montrose Police Station.

He said this cohort of 18 apprentices brings the total to 40 apprentices being trained so far under the programme.

Station Sergeant Miller said the apprentices will receive comprehensive training in the field of music.







