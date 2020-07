A Virtual Exhibition was hosted by the Crime Prevention Unit of the Police Force yesterday as part of the annual Crime Prevention Week Activities.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Police Commissioner Colin John said the Police will continue efforts to address the crime situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Today’s exhibition is featuring the Narcotic unit and the Ministry of National Mobilization.







