The 2020 edition of VINCY Youth Got Talent has officially launched

Vincentian youth are being given an opportunity to display their creative talent in various areas, through the 2020 edition of the VINCY Youth Got Talent Competition, organized by the Youth Affairs Department in the Ministry of Social Development.

This year’s competition, which will be held via social media, was officially launched during a News Conference yesterday.

Addressing the launch, Assistant Youth Officer in the Youth Affairs Department, Yolande London provided an overview of the programme.

The Youth Affairs Department in the Ministry of Social Development is hosting the VINCY Youth Got Talent Competition, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, the Police Force and the National Family Planning Unit.







