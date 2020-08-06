JA TALLAWAHS PLAYERS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Jamaica Tallawahs CEO Jeff Miller said batsman Andre McCarthy is devastated that he will not be able to play in the 2020 CPL Twenty/20 Cricket season that begins in Trinidad later this month.

Jamaica Tallawahs’ Andre McCarthy and left-arm, leg-spinner, Jeavor Royal will miss the CPL after they were exposed to someone who had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus just days before they were to depart for Trinidad on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Tallawahs, Jeff Miller explained that McCarthy and Royal had tested negative for the virus and would have to take another test in seven days. However, by then it would be too late as there are no commercial flights going into Trinidad.

Consequently, they have been replaced by Jermaine Blackwood and Romaal Lewis. They were on their way to Trinidad on a charter flight on Tuesday night.







