MRS SYLVIA VIOLA JACOBS better known as FAT NECK of Chapmans died on Saturday July 25th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 8th at the Lauders International Worship Centre. The body lies at the Worship Centre from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the McFun Cemetery. The Vans “Sampson Boy” and “Sandford” from New Grounds and Chapmans will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







