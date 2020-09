The process of reintegrating Mental Health into the Primary Health Care System is said to be progressing well thus far.

That’s according to Acting Senior Nursing Officer at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Doctor Elizabeth Medford.

Dr. Medford said they have successfully re-integrated most of the Mental Health patients into District Medical Clinics in their communities.

She however noted that the process has been inhibited by the COVID19 Pandemic.







