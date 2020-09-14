Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has highlighted the need for a greater effort to be made to strengthen intra-regional trade.

He made the point during the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Digital Dialogue program, which focused on the Pandemic and Food Security.

Minister Caesar noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines already has strong trade links with Grenada.

Minister Caesar said Policy Makers in the OECS need to create an enabling environment, to facilitate an expansion of the intra-regional trade in agricultural produce.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

