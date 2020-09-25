The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is encouraging residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the rest of the region to have hope, in the face of the adversity resulting from the ongoing COVID19 Pandemic.

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy Antoine gave the word of encouragement, during the ECCB Digital Dialogue program aired on NBC Radio last night, with the focus on the Pandemic and Faith.

Governor Antoine said faith is needed now more than ever.

Governor Antoine noted that most of the member countries of the ECCB are Christian countries and the Church has an important role to play in encouraging Hope at this time.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

