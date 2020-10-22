ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES ANNUAL MILITARY PARADE

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said the Annual Military Parade to commemorate this country’s 41st Anniversary of Independence is set to take place next Tuesday October 27th.

A release from the Police said the Parade will begin at 8am at the Victoria Park, and spectators are asked to be seated by 7:40 am.

The Parade will feature the Royal Salute and Inspection by Her Excellency, the Governor General Dame Susan Dougan, as well as a 21-Gun Salute. The highlight of the event will be the address to the Nation by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

The 41st anniversary of Independence Military Parade will be under the command of Superintendent of Police, Timothy Hazelwood with Assistant Superintendent of Police, David Trumpet as Parade Adjutant.

The Police said this year, there will be no “Up Town” salute, and spectators are strongly advised to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols by wearing a face mask. Temperature checks and hand sanitizing will be done at the entrances to Victoria Park.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

