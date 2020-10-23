The French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Football Championship moves into its sixth day, today at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At 12:00 noon, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet Teachers-Nursing Combined and at 1:15, Year One Technical and Vocational will play against St. Martins Secondary School.

Meanwhile, Year Two Arts Sciences and General Studies will face Just Graduated Combined at 2:30 and Je Belles Youth will oppose All Saints Medical School at 3:45.







