The first move to construct a Hard Court at Lowmans Leeward took place at 10:00 this morning, with the ceremonial “turning of the sod”.

At this morning’s Sod Turning Ceremony, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivered the Feature Address with other addresses from Chairman of the National Lotteries Authority, Murray Bullock; Minister of Sports, Cecil Mc Kie and Senator Deborah Charles.







